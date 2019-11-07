The Wall Street Transcript
Waste Management (NYSE:WM) and Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) are Two Top Picks from this BMO Global Portfolio Manager

November 7, 2019

David Corris, CFA, is Head of Disciplined Equities and Portfolio Manager, Disciplined Equities at BMO Global Asset Management. Mr. Corris heads the BMO Disciplined Equity Team and is responsible for equity portfolio management and research. He joined the company in 2008.

Mr. Corris began his investment management career in 1999 and was a quantitative equity portfolio manager/researcher at Northern Trust Global Investments and a quantitative equity research analyst at Citigroup Asset Management.

He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.S. in mathematics and quantitative economics from the University of Wisconsin. In addition, he is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society of Chicago and the Chicago Quantitative Alliance.

In this 2,394 word interview, exclusively provided to the Wall Street Transcript, Mr. Corris delivers some insights from his portfolio:

“One example of a lesser-known holding is Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM). They offer employer-sponsored child care. Their revenue growth has been in the high single digits, their earnings growth has been in the mid-double digits, and their business model is stable because employers would not cut off the child care benefit, even during a recession.

It’s also a business that tends to have longer-term contracts with employers and becomes a locked-in part of the employee benefit package, which again makes it a defensive holding.”

Another top pick further illustrates his investment philosophy:

“…Another example would be Waste Management (NYSE:WM). They are the largest public waste management company nationally. They’ve demonstrated that they can achieve mid-single-digit revenue growth with low-single-digit earnings growth in a consistent, organic manner.

They also have a stable business model, and while they’re technically considered an industrial company, in many ways, they behave as a utility. We view them as a fundamentally strong and highly stable business that will do well in all types of market environments, including a recession.”

Get the full detail on these and all the other top picks from David Corris, only in this exclusive 2,394 word interview, in this new issue of the Wall Street Transcript,

