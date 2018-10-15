In Vitro Fertilization Method is a Belgian Medical Success Story: An Interview with Dr. Ernest Louaye, M.D., Ph.D.

Ernest Loumaye, M.D., Ph.D., is Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ObsEva SA, the in vitro fertilization drug development comany. Dr. Ernest Loumaye has brought extensive experience in pharma product development and the management of biopharmaceutical companies to ObsEva.

After a brief academic career at Louvain University Hospital, he joined Serono as head of clinical development for reproductive Health — Geneva and Boston. He contributed actively to the worldwide registration of three important biotechnology products.

In 2003, Dr. Loumaye joined Ipsen in Paris as Vice President, Medical Sciences. In 2006, Dr. Loumaye co-founded PregLem, a Swiss-based specialty biopharmaceutical company. As CEO, he led the company to the successful European registration of Esmya, its lead product. Gedeon Richter Plc acquired the company in 2010.

In 2012, Dr. Loumaye co-founded ObsEva and since then has served as the CEO of the company. Ernest Loumaye was a visiting professor of reproductive endocrinology at Louvain University, Brussels, from 2002 to 2010, where he held a full-time clinical and academic position until 1991. Dr. Loumaye holds M.D., Ph.D. degrees, with a specialization in obstetrics and gynecology from Louvain University, Belgium.

“I am a gynecologist by training and did a postdoc in reproductive endocrinology at the NIH — National Institutes of Health — in Bethesda a while ago, and I started practicing gynecology and infertility treatment in Louvain University Hospital in Brussels.

In the 1990s, I was recruited by Serono, the company that was leading in terms of drug development for infertility, based in Geneva. I joined as head of clinical development worldwide for its new infertility product. So I spent 10 years with Serono in Geneva and in Boston…

In 2005, I started a company based on providing innovative products for women’s health. I am focusing on women’s health because I know the conditions and have been treating these patients before becoming a drug developer.”

