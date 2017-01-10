The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Rises 40% With Potential for Infrastructure Spending

January 10, 2017


United Rentals, Inc.

Portfolio Manager Randell A. Cain Jr. of Herndon Capital Management says United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has had its stock maligned because of the company’s tie to the energy industry, but the potential for new infrastructure spending has brought the stock back up approximately 40%.

We own a company called United Rentals, which basically leases out equipment in a wide variety of more capital-intensive, heavier industrial type of industry groups. It’s not unusual to see industrial construction going on. If you look and see some of the cranes, it probably wouldn’t be unusual to see United Rentals let along the side.

For a while, the stock has been a bit malign because of this tie into the energy industries as oil prices are coming down, even though their energy aspect of the portfolio business only fell about 10%. When things go negative, the market tends to focus on the weakest denominator rather than looking at the company in whole in aggregate, and we do that.

We have a analyst on our team, Keith Buchanan, who has done a phenomenal job for us in making us smart about companies like this, and it came on our radar screen with the analysis and made a decision that this was a company that was being unjustifiably punished, and that it would, in saner times, did a very nice return, and that’s exactly what has happened.

This stock has gone up about 30%, 40% in a brief period of time as the market now has seen the potential for the infrastructure spending, which is right up the United Rentals’ alley. And so again, what one time is considered to be an anchor holding the valuation back — we are concerned about economy activity and energy in particular — now has started to turn and go in the other direction. And so that’s one company that we have brought to the portfolio not too terribly long ago.


Randell A. Cain Jr.

Full interview available here.

Related News

United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Capable of Absorbing Energy-Related Headwinds
April 29, 2015

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Has 5.7% Dividend Yield with Potential for More Growth
March 31, 2014

Cybersecurity Demand Rises As IT Environment Evolves
October 18, 2011

Ryder System (R) Sees Pickup in Commercial Equipment Rentals
January 22, 2013

Transocean LTD (RIG) Sees Potential Stock Upside in Coming Years After Macondo Issues
March 04, 2013

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Chairman: Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)
Interview with the President and CEO and the EVP, CFO and Risk Management Director: MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF)
Interview with the President and CEO: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&p Near-term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking at Dividend Growth from a Scientific Perspective
Looking for Change in the Large-Cap Universe
Offering Strong Client Service and Risk-Adjusted Returns
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Banking Sector Offers Attractive Investments Despite State of Regulations
U.S. Banking Sector to Continue Outperformance in 2017
Challenging Economic Backdrop Hinders Growth for Canada Banks
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This