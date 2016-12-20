The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) Grows EBITDA 26%

December 20, 2016


The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Portfolio Manager Thomas Vandeventer of Tocqueville Asset Management says in the five to six years his firm has owned The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI), the company has grown very well, with a five-year sales CAGR of approximately 22% and EBITDA growing at 26%.

Ultimate is a Florida-based software company. It was founded in 1996, and has strong leadership and a very strong and loyal culture in terms of its employees. Ultimate Software is a SaaS-based provider of software. Its major competitors include Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), and two younger companies named Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Paycom (NYSE:PAYC).

Ultimate is in the business of what we call HCM, or human capital management, and provides software for payroll and other employee-related records management and data management. Ultimate, as the company says, manages the employee work life cycle from recruiting through retirement. The company’s main app is called UltiPro. UltiPro has HR functions, payroll functions and talent management functions.


Thomas Vandeventer

He adds:

Last year, under the Affordable Care Act, there was a requirement for all companies to file forms on each one of its employees, which provided confirmation within ACA requirements. So that module is actually provided by Ultimate. And this year, there’s a new rule that will require mandatory overtime compensation for salaried workers who are basically making at or under $47,000, irrespective of whether they are entitled to bonuses and other forms of compensation. So for a large company, being able to track these kinds of employee information is very important.

Related News

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Chooses Steady 25% Growth, Profits from Differentiated Technology
November 18, 2013

LinkedIn Corp (LNKD) Has Upside Opportunity for Sales Navigator Business, Grows EBITDA at 60% CAGR
May 21, 2013

Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Grows EBITDA and Production Despite Lower Natural Gas Prices
March 03, 2015

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Grows Earnings Per Share for 28 Consecutive Quarters
April 22, 2016

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Grows Earnings Per Share for 28 Consecutive Quarters
April 22, 2016

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO and Chairman and the COO: Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)
Interview with the Co-Founder, President and CEO: Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)
Interview with the CFO: Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&p Near-term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Using Fundamental Research to Find Opportunities in Europe
Managing Assets for Families Through Value-Based Investing
Providing Attractive Total Returns with Less Risk
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
A Measured Outlook on BDCs
Compelling Valuations for the BDC Space
Favorable Economic Environment Means Positive Deal Flow for BDCs
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This