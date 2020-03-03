Todd Griesbach Picks American Tower (NYSE:AMT) as the Dividend Growth Stock to Own

Todd Griesbach is a Partner and Portfolio Manager at RMB Capital Management LLC. When he joined RMB Capital in 2011, he brought 13 years of experience in analyzing equity securities and managing portfolios for mutual funds, institutions and separately managed accounts.

Prior to RMB, Mr. Griesbach worked as an equity analyst in Chicago for Columbia Wanger Asset Management and Ariel Investments. While rooted in value investing, his investment philosophy has developed and grown over the years to more fully encompass a “growth at a reasonable price” style.

In this 3,316 word interview, exclusively found in the Wall Street Transcript, Mr. Griesbach reviews his portfolio construction formulas and reveals some investing insights for this market.

“The firm was formed back in 2005 by Richard M. Burridge, hence where the name of the company comes from, and it was formed as a wealth management firm. That’s really our core business: to provide good long-term advice to high net worth individuals, small foundations and other relationships.

And it’s always emanated from Dick Burridge’s personal investment philosophy in terms of how we build portfolios and how we manage money for clients, and that is very long-term-oriented, based on really high-quality investment strategies, with an idea of compounding our clients’ capital over a very long period of time. ”

“Dividend Growth has a very similar philosophy with the biggest difference being it invests in more mature companies that also grow their dividends over time, whereas Core Equity is more faster-growing companies that don’t necessarily have that dividend stream as part of their return component.”

“A good example from Dividend Growth would be American Tower (NYSE:AMT), which is one of our largest positions. American Tower owns the cell towers that all the telecom carriers put their equipment on to run their networks.

It’s technically organized as a REIT, real estate investment trust. It’s a great business model because each one of the carriers has realized that it just doesn’t make economic sense for them to actually go out there and build towers for themselves and put their equipment on the network, whereas if someone independently owns the towers, they can put multiple carriers’ equipment on the network and really create more attractive economics and a better return on invested capital.”

Get more information about this portfolio standout as well as many others by reading the entire 3,316 word interview, exclusively in the Wall Street Transcript.