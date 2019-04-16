The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

THC Content of Grown Rogue Flower Awarded Top Prize: Will Investors Also Win Awards?

April 16, 2019

Jacques Habra is the Chief Strategy Officer of Grown Rogue International Inc. He is an award-winning serial entrepreneur recognized by national and regional media for excellence in entrepreneurship, leadership and innovation. Mr. Habra was the lead investor in FirstClick, SelfEcho and TrackR, which recently won $50 million in Series B funding through the Amazon Alexa Fund.

Mr. Habra led early-stage fundraising for Grown Rogue and initial marketing launch. Today, as Chief Strategy Officer, he focuses on investor relations, capital relationships and marketplace strategy. Mr. Habra graduated with degrees in philosophy and English from the University of Michigan with honors.

In this exclusive 3,604 word interview exclusively in the Wall Street Transcript, Mr. Habra details the strategy for bringing his cannabis products to market.

“We have outdoor flower as well as indoor flower. We actually broke a state record in potency for outdoor flower last December, which is really exciting, because as I said, Oregon is a very competitive state when it comes to agriculture and specifically cannabis cultivation.

To break records, to win awards around any cultivation is a real honor, and that intelligence, that knowledge, that best practice is another aspect that we can take across state lines as we expand.

So we have the flower, which is our number one seller; of course, it’s the number one most purchased cannabis product in the world.”

The Chief Strategy Officer acknowledges the hurdles in this fast growing innovative consumer product sector:

“It’s challenging. There are a lot of rules, and a lot of the rules are being made up on the fly. Even in California, which is the biggest cannabis market in the world, they’re still making the rules up as they go along. They’re still defining standards. They’re still figuring out how to allow this product to be in the marketplace but to do so in a very safe and effective fashion. We’ll see how that goes.”

Get the complete detail on the plans for Grown Rogue, exclusively in this 3,604 word interview in the Wall Street Transcript.

Related News

Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) in a Win-Win Situation
March 07, 2016

2017 “Top Stock Picker” in Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts Jim Lykins Reveals His Top 2018 REIT Picks
April 30, 2018

Genpact (G), Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) and WNS (WNS) Serve BPO and Analytics End-Markets and Also Power Transition into ICD-10
December 03, 2012

NASH Treatments are Just One of the Top Developments for Investors from this RayJay Biotech Analyst
March 18, 2019

Peter Thoms of Africa Capital Group Picks Top African Stocks for Frontier Investors
August 21, 2017

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chief Strategy Officer: Grown Rogue International Inc. (CNSX:GRIN)
Interview with the CFO: CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST)
Interview with the President and CEO: Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Combining ESG Characteristics with Traditional Financial Analysis
Finding Interesting Opportunities in Enterprise Software
Positioning Investments for a Late-Cycle Economic Environment
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Data Readouts from CRISPR Trials Will Be Critical in 2019
Being More Selective and Focusing on Data in the Gene Therapy Space
Growing Investor Interest in the Cannabis Sector
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 