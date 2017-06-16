Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Has Potential for 20%-Plus Revenue Growth Per Year

CEO Gerald Mattys of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD), a manufacturer and provider of products focused on treating chronic illnesses in the home setting, says his company has opportunities ahead in the lymphedema and wound care markets.

We built the platform of directly serving patients at home because we believe it could be leveraged into other clinical indications. We have shown that it can be done by our acquisition of ACTitouch. Before ACTitouch, we were a lymphedema only company. We acquired the ACTitouch and now are a lymphedema and wound-care company. We do see this as a platform along with reimbursement “know-how” and direct sales as all aspects that we can leverage.

Having said that, we are in a very under-penetrated market right now with lymphedema, and with awareness just increasing as we speak, we see a huge opportunity in front of us to continue pursuing the lymphedema market in the United States. We believe this represents and opportunity for Tactile Medical to continue growing at 20%-plus revenue growth per year going forward.

Our longer-term strategy is to leverage the platform, but in the short term, we see the lymphedema and wound market opportunities as very compelling and will be the primary focus areas of our growth plans in the coming years.