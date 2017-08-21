The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Stuart Rigby and Liping Cai List Top Picks in Their Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund — GPROX

August 21, 2017

     

Stuart Rigby and Liping Cai, CFA are Portfolio Managers and Senior Research Analysts at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC. Mr. Rigby and Ms. Cai run the Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund — GPROX.  In their exclusive interview with the Wall Street Transcript, they detail their extraordinary ability to put high return stocks in their portfolio.

Mr. Rigby explains how his organization with multiple research analysts can find unknown quality companies around the world:  “Having global analysts gives us a unique opportunity to connect global dots. Anywhere we go, we usually know who the competitors are regionally and globally, as well as who the players are in adjacent spaces. We’re looking for companies that can stay ahead of their competitors wherever they’re located.”

Ms. Cai states that their global ability to screen and source companies leads to unique investments.  “There have been a number of times when we gave a local broker a list of names which we had identified through our internal screening process, where the broker said something like, “I’ve been a broker here for 10 years, but I don’t know several of these companies.” Or, we will visit a company and the management team will say something like, “You are the first U.S. investor we have seen.”

Ms. Cai gives an interesting example from the portfolio:  “…the China Medical (HKG:0867) sales army covers over 10,000 hospitals in China, and until recently has mostly been selling products the company in-licensed from Western pharmaceutical companies.  In the past couple of years management started to shift their strategy and has spent over $1 billion in acquiring assets and product rights, to gain better control of products.”

To get more top picks from Ms. Cai and Mr. Rigby and see more detail on the investing methodology of Grandeur Peak Global Reach fund, visit the Wall Street Transcript for their exclusive interview.

Related News

Top Stock Picks from Zach Miller of the Aquila Three Peaks Opportunity Growth Fund
August 03, 2017

Top Picks from The Mexico Fund
December 17, 2008

Schafer Cullen Capital Sees Global Middle Class Growth Driving Top Picks
August 03, 2017

DDR (DDR) and Post Properties (PPS) Improve Balance Sheets and Become Top REIT Stock Picks
October 31, 2012

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google/Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) are the Top Picks from Jordan and Cornell of Johnson Investment
August 08, 2017

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)
Interview with the CEO: Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)
Interview with the CEO: Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Applying ESG Criteria in A High Yield Bond Fund
Preserving Wealth by Avoiding the Permanent Impairment of Capital
Offering Outperformance Through a Direct Model Delivery Product
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Single-Family Rentals and Apartments Performing at the Right Time
REIT Sector Performance Being Weighed Down by Retail
A Bullish View on Apartments Subsector as Supply Diminishes
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This