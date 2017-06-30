The Wall Street Transcript
Strong Growth Ahead for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

June 30, 2017

Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager Nels Wangensteen of MayTech Global Investments says Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is seeing success in multiple areas of its platform.

Intuitive Surgical is a health care technology company. The company is the technology leader in making robotic systems to help with surgeries. The penetration of their instruments has taken up around the world in many different categories. It started with urology and gynecology procedures, and then people started to use it for hernia and general surgeries. Hospitals, doctors and patients are all motivated to use this machine because it makes procedures minimally invasive, so patients can get out of the hospital very quickly compared with traditional surgeries.

You will see they are not only selling more instruments but also growing procedure volumes fast globally. We’re seeing this not only in the U.S. but also in Japan, Korea, China and in Europe. We see strong growth ahead for Intuitive Surgery for many years. And this also sits on the concept of having a company with a platform, not just one product.

