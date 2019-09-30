Steven Abernathy Wants his Asset Managers to Eat Their Own Cooking

Steven Abernathy is the Founder and Chairman of The Abernathy Group II Family Office. Earlier, he was Senior Vice President of Portfolio Management at Shearson American Express, and a Special Limited Partner and Director of its Executive Services Division at Cowen & Co.

While at Cowen, Mr. Abernathy developed The Abernathy Group, a group of investment professionals specializing in asset management for experts in health care and technology. This collaboration between investment professional and client-expert was called the Collaborative Investing style of portfolio management.

“I have been a financial analyst since the early 1980s. I owned and ran a hedge fund for over 20 years, which was one of the earlier funds and was one of the very few funds that managed its assets for no management fee, just the percentage of profits, because this structure got rid of the conflicts of interest.

As Warren Buffett would tell you, we mandated that the portfolio manager and the analysts had to have at least 50% of their investable net worth in the fund. Meaning, we wanted everyone involved to eat their own cooking.”

Specific niche verticals drive many of the firm’s investment decisions including this one:

“Cybersecurity is going to be a growth industry for as far as we can see. Wars may become less frequent, yet they will become electronic, not physical.

The negative regarding cybersecurity is that finding companies early is always risky, meaning that these are largely private investments. Yet, there are some public companies we are involved with. We have built an ETF equivalent that embraces all of them…”

