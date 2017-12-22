Stefan Ioannou, Ph.D., of Cormark Declares that Zinc is Better than Bitcoin

Stefan Ioannou, Ph.D., is Analyst of Cormark Securities Inc. Dr. Ioannou is a mining engineer and holds a Ph.D. in economic geology from the University of Toronto. He joined Cormark in December 2016, working in equity research for 13 years with Haywood Securities — base metals analyst since 2006. Prior to that, Dr. Ioannou worked as an exploration geologist in Nevada and throughout the Canadian Shield. In his exclusive interview with the Wall Street Transcript, Dr. Ioannou sees increased demand for specific metals.

Dr. Ioannou is bullish on Zinc. “Back on the cyclical or timing theme again, you want to be looking at companies that are in a position to capture the near-term zinc cycle. So these are companies that are either in production now or will have production coming online within the next two to maybe three years. Developers that have longer-term outlooks for getting mines off the ground probably won’t benefit from really strong zinc pricing until the next cycle.”

This increase in Zinc price will find investors searching for the right stock. “Our top pick, which happens to be a zinc company, is Trevali Mining (TSE:TV). The company is the marquee pure-play zinc producer on the Toronto Stock Exchange. They have four mines positioned throughout the world: Canada, Peru and two in Africa, which combined produce north of 400 million pounds of zinc a year. Zinc accounts for about 85% of Trevali’s revenue profile. So again, very much an established pure-play zinc producer, and that’s very hard to find in the market.”

Dr. Ioannou also sees significant new demand for Nickel producers. “It’s driven by the whole EV thesis and the vision that eventually everyone is going to be driving electric vehicles. And every single one of these vehicles is going to require a battery. Lithium and cobalt are headlining this battery talk, but there is actually quite a bit of nickel in them as well. So the thinking is that, over time, nickel demand will be bolstered by battery demand.”

