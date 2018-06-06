Star Trek Meets the Stock Market: Sue Washer and Dr. Sheila Nirenberg Invent the VISOR

When Star Trek first came out in the 60’s there was a range of innovations on the good ship Enterprise that seemed like, well, science fiction. A busted series that never made it to an 80th episode, there was something that obviously resonated as the franchise has been revived again and again and again and has now grown far beyond Gene Roddenberry’s dreams.

The space age tools of the crew of the Enterprise have found their way into our everyday 21st Century lives.

Small communication devices that we carry in our hand or attached to our clothes — check.

Rooms that provide 3 D immersible environments that entertain and educate us — check.

Computers that talk back to us, answer our questions and occasionally glitch up in amusing and unexpected ways — check.

One of the more interesting device elements was Geordi LaForge’s VISOR. Blind from birth, Lieutenant Commander LaForge has a prosthetic that plugs into inputs that are implanted in his brain. Pure science fiction. And one that was explicitly invented by Gene Roddenberry.

Except that someone is building this.

Sue Washer is the President and CEO of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, or AGTC. Ms. Washer is an experienced entrepreneur with an impressive career over the past 32 years. As the founding CEO, Ms. Washer has led AGTC for 17 years, transforming it from a small academic spin-out to a leader in the field with five products in active development. She describes her company’s target treatments this way:

“There are many groups working on AAV gene therapy, and the foundational work was done more than 20 years ago now. No one can say that they have exclusivity on the whole of AAV gene therapy. What people do is concentrate in certain fields, as in ophthalmology and otology, with the latter meaning genetic defects of the ear. You develop the specific tools that you need, whether they be the specific delivery methods, the very specific engineered type of vector, the promoter that drives the protein expression or the genetic material itself. You develop your I.P. around the field that you are working in.”

Ms. Washer is referring to her company’s use of the adeno-associated virus (“AAV”) as the vector to introduce changes in a living person’s genetic structure to cure disease. If this is not Star Trek level science, then you might as well wait for transparent aluminum. (Except that’s a thing now too.) Aside from a shot at curing Retinitis Pigmentosa, a terrible genetic disease with no treatment and which results in a slow fade to black by early adulthood, AGTC is also developing treatments for people who already blind, working with Sheila Nirenberg, the MacArthur Grant winner.

Let Ms. Washer explain it: “…We are looking at diseases where the retina has degenerated to the point where there are no photoreceptors left, and so we cannot correct visual function in the photoreceptors. So what is happening is that we are delivering to other cells in the eye that remain alive, viable and functional a light-sensitive protein, such that those cells can turn into photosensitive cells. They are not exactly photoreceptors and not as sophisticated as photoreceptors, but the patient will be able to recognize light and dark because we put the light-sensitive protein in there.

The exciting thing about working with Bionic Sight is that they have developed a noninvasive wearable device that is extremely sophisticated that takes the incoming light waves and translates them in such a way that the signaling to those new light-sensitive cells will be more sophisticated, and the patients will gain better visual function. It is a very exciting project. It is extremely cutting-edge both in terms of the device and the gene therapy. We think pairing these together is really going to make a difference in those patients who have these very severe degenerations of the eye.”

So better than Geordi’s implants. Let’s all look forward to seeing this collaboration between Sue Washer and Dr. Sheila Nirenberg come to market.