Spencer Stewart and Sam Stewart: Award Winning Portfolio Management Experience Tell You if its OK to Sell

Sam Stewart is a Portfolio Manager and Founding Partner of Seven Canyons Advisors. He is the lead Portfolio Manager of the Seven Canyons Strategic Income Fund and a Portfolio Manager on the Seven Canyons Innovators Fund at Seven Canyons Advisors. Sam Stewart was also the Founder of Wasatch Advisors, and over his 43-year tenure at Wasatch, he helped build the company into an internationally known brand in global small-cap investing with assets of over $17 billion as of March 31, 2018.

Spencer Stewart is a Portfolio Manager and Founding Partner of Seven Canyons Advisors. Before Seven Canyons, he was a senior research analyst and a portfolio manager at Grandeur Peak Funds where he managed the Grandeur Peak Emerging Opportunities Fund from 2013 to 2017 in the diversified emerging markets category, the Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund from 2015 to 2016 and the Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund from 2013 to 2015.

In this exclusive 4,419 word interview in the Wall Street Transcript, these two highly experienced and award winning portfolio managers share their view of the market.

“Well, what we’re seeing today is huge valuation discrepancies around the globe. And what people are willing to pay for quality growth has likely overshot in our view. At the same time, risk aversion has likely overshot. So every day, there’s a new concern or catastrophe to contend with, and there are some legitimate high-level issues that we have to contend with. The interest rate cycle is starting to turn. So for sure, there will be volatility as we go through this major shift, but we see this volatility as impending opportunity versus impending doom. So that’s kind of our in-house view.”

One of their top innovator picks is in the drug delivery business:

“One of the interesting things is, you find, for example, an antidepressant that has been approved — and of course, there are tons of those in the U.S. — and it has a 55% success rate. So the whole idea of looking back at genetics is to say, “OK, what is it about the 55% that are responsive that is different from the 45% that are nonresponsive?” So we think the runway is very wide and very long for personalized medicine. We are not unique in that view, but I think we have maybe unique insight because of the interest in the genealogical history as it links into the medical developments.”

To get all the specific stock recommendations from these two impressive asset managers, read the entire 4,419 word interview in the Wall Street Transcript.