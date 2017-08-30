The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Southern Company (NYSE: SO): Ryan Kelley Pounds the Table for this Nearly 5% Cash Yielding Energy Company

August 30, 2017

Ryan Kelley is a Portfolio Manager who brings nearly 20 years of financial analysis, trading and portfolio management experience to the Hennessy Funds. Mr. Kelley serves as the Portfolio Manager of the Hennessy Small Cap Financial, Hennessy Large Cap Financial, Hennessy Gas Utility, Hennessy Cornerstone Growth, Hennessy Cornerstone Mid Cap 30, Hennessy Cornerstone Large Growth, Hennessy Cornerstone Value and Hennessy Technology Funds.

In his exclusive interview with the Wall Street Transcript, Mr. Kelley pounds the table for the Altanta based energy generation and distribution company.

“Southern Company (NYSE:SO) is one of the largest diversified utilities in the U.S. and extends throughout the Southern and Mid-Atlantic regions. They recently acquired AGL Resources, which was, at that time, the largest natural gas distribution company in the U.S. The acquisition helped them to diversify and expand into the natural gas distribution business. Southern Company also has a very nice dividend yield of about 4.8%.”

The company is currently assisting in the devastated Houston, Texas region caused by Hurricane Harvey and its afterstorms.

A nearly 5% dividend from a company highly recommended by an experienced money manager who owns the stock himself.  Sounds like a good addition for any income generating portfolio.

Related News

Eric Chadwick of Flaherty & Crumrine Picks Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) as the Preferred Stocks to Own
July 04, 2017

Ryan Kelley of Hennessy Funds Sees Green with his Natural Gas Stock Picks
August 22, 2017

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) to Increase Annual Production to 25 Million Pounds
April 28, 2014

Alberto Jimenez Crespo of Aristotle Capital Management Bangs the Table for Samsung Electronics
August 08, 2017

Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) Trading at a Discount of Nearly 30% to Asset Value; Eyes March Dividend
April 04, 2013

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)
Interview with the CEO: Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)
Interview with the CEO: Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Weighting Health Care Subsectors According to Trends and Politics
Using a REIT Strategy to Ensure Shareholder Returns
A Dividend Strategy Focused on Quality Growth
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Single-Family Rentals and Apartments Performing at the Right Time
REIT Sector Performance Being Weighed Down by Retail
A Bullish View on Apartments Subsector as Supply Diminishes
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This