Southern Company (NYSE: SO): Ryan Kelley Pounds the Table for this Nearly 5% Cash Yielding Energy Company

Ryan Kelley is a Portfolio Manager who brings nearly 20 years of financial analysis, trading and portfolio management experience to the Hennessy Funds. Mr. Kelley serves as the Portfolio Manager of the Hennessy Small Cap Financial, Hennessy Large Cap Financial, Hennessy Gas Utility, Hennessy Cornerstone Growth, Hennessy Cornerstone Mid Cap 30, Hennessy Cornerstone Large Growth, Hennessy Cornerstone Value and Hennessy Technology Funds.

In his exclusive interview with the Wall Street Transcript, Mr. Kelley pounds the table for the Altanta based energy generation and distribution company.

“Southern Company (NYSE:SO) is one of the largest diversified utilities in the U.S. and extends throughout the Southern and Mid-Atlantic regions. They recently acquired AGL Resources, which was, at that time, the largest natural gas distribution company in the U.S. The acquisition helped them to diversify and expand into the natural gas distribution business. Southern Company also has a very nice dividend yield of about 4.8%.”

The company is currently assisting in the devastated Houston, Texas region caused by Hurricane Harvey and its afterstorms.

A nearly 5% dividend from a company highly recommended by an experienced money manager who owns the stock himself. Sounds like a good addition for any income generating portfolio.