Solid Tumor Cancer Cures: Bio-Path Holdings May Hold the Key

Peter Nielsen is President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. Mr. Nielsen co-founded Bio-Path Holdings, a public biotechnology company developing targeted oncology therapies, and currently serves as Bio-Path’s President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Chairman of the board of directors.

At the time of Bio-Path’s establishment in 2007, Mr. Nielsen licensed technology and targets from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and coordinated preclinical development, optimization and manufacturing of Bio-Path’s lead product, prexigebersen — BP1001.

Over the next 10 years, Mr. Nielsen led the clinical advancement of BP1001 into Phase II studies, the introduction of additional pipeline candidates and the company’s public market debut.

Prior to co-founding Bio-Path, Mr. Nielsen worked with several other companies, leading turnarounds and developing and executing on strategies for growth. He currently serves as a director of Bio-Path.

Before entering the biotechnology sector, Mr. Nielsen was a lieutenant in the U.S. Naval Nuclear Power program where he was director of the physics department and was employed at Ford Motor Company in product development.

Mr. Nielsen has a broad background in senior management and has significant negotiating experience. He has earned degrees in engineering, mathematics and an MBA in finance from the University of California at Berkeley.

In this exclusive 3,119 word interview in the Wall Street Transcript, Mr. Nielsen explores the potential of Bio-Path to deliver life changing treatments for severe illnesses and superior returns for its investors.

“…We are a Phase II company with a drug candidate, prexigebersen — BP1001. We have a Phase II trial in AML, or acute myeloid leukemia, including de novo patients. We are going to be adding another cohort with refractory/relapsed patients as well.

We have a Phase II in CML, or chronic myeloid leukemia, that is open for enrollment and are working on an IND for a trial in solid tumors — this should be filed shortly.

Then, we have another IND being filed for our second drug, BP1002, which is targeting the Bcl-2 protein, which I think you know is a very important protein in apoptosis treatments.

The drug uses the same technology, our DNAbilize nanoparticle RNAi antisense. That is initially going to be targeting NHL, or non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and CLL, or chronic lymphocytic leukemia.”

The unique aspect of Bio-Path treatments open a big market:

“This is one of the ways in which we are differentiated in the space: We are the only company that has a nanodelivery technology that can deliver RNAi oligonucleotides throughout the body without toxicity and get entry into the cells. Nobody else with RNAi has been able to do that.

Others have either toxicity problems or poor uptake. We are the only ones that can do that with Grb2.”

Read the entire exclusive 3,119 word interview in the Wall Street Transcript for the full detail on Bio-Path straight from CEO Peter Nielsen.