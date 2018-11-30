Silver (Ag) for Free Once the Mine Comes on Stream for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)

Bradford Cooke is Chief Executive Officer of Endeavour Silver Corp. Mr. Cooke is a professional geologist and entrepreneur with 40 years of experience in the mining industry. He has specialized in the formation, management and financing of exploration and mining companies, and the acquisition, exploration, development and mining of mineral properties.

Mr. Cooke founded Endeavour Silver Corp. in 2003 for the purpose of acquiring high-grade silver-gold projects in Mexico. Since that time, the company has acquired, rebuilt and expanded three silver-gold mines in Mexico, and made a new discovery with the potential to become Endeavour’s fourth mine. Mr. Cooke began his career as Project Geologist in 1976 managing mineral exploration programs for uranium, base metals and precious metals across Canada with Noranda Mines, Shell Minerals and Chevron Minerals.

He later owned and operated Cooke Geological Consultants Ltd., discovering several high-grade gold vein deposits for clients in British Columbia from 1983 to 1987. In 1988, Mr. Cooke launched Canarc Resource Corp., a junior gold exploration and mining company focused on exploring and developing prospective gold properties in the Americas. Canarc successfully delineated a 1.15 million-ounce gold resource at its core asset, the New Polaris gold mine project in British Columbia.

Mr. Cooke received a B.S. geology degree with honors from Queens University in 1976 and an M.S. geology degree from the University of British Columbia in 1984. He is a member in good standing of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia, The Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, The Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada, the Association of Mineral Exploration in BC and a fellow of the Geological Association of Canada.

In this exclusive 3208 word interview with the Wall Street Transcript, Mr. Cooke details the upside for his company:

“We are in the final stages of commissioning our fourth mine to grow our production year on year. But most exciting is our fifth mine, where we’re in the final stages of permitting and financing. It’s called Terronera, and it will also be a high-grade underground silver-gold mine located in Mexico. At full capacity, it will not only be our largest mine, it will be our lowest-cost mine.”

