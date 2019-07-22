Ryan Zimmerman Wants You to Invest in this Pediatric Surgical Equipment Company

Ryan Zimmerman is Director and Medical Technology Analyst of BTIG. Mr. Zimmerman provides coverage across the medical technology sector, focusing primarily on orthopedic and surgical companies.

Prior to BTIG, Mr. Zimmerman was a senior associate at Canaccord Genuity, providing medical technology coverage with an emphasis on musculoskeletal companies.

Previously, he was the Director of Surgery at Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he oversaw operations for a Level 1 trauma hospital in the Chicago area. Mr. Zimmerman also held hospital management roles at Presence Health and was a fellow in hospital management at the University of Pennsylvania Health System.

He is board certified in hospital management and is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.

In this 3,174 word interview, exclusively in the Wall Street Transcript, Mr. Zimmerman details his investment coverage and reveals his top picks for investors now:

“…You are seeing broad development of robotics, not just in general surgery with companies like Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), but you are seeing it in musculoskeletal care with Stryker’s Mako robot as well as Globus’ (NYSE:GMED) ExcelsiusGPS robot.

These are trends or products on the forefront of clinical paradigm shifts in terms of the way we treat these cases.

We are also seeing a lot of interesting technologies coming on board in regenerative medicine, so companies like Vericel that has cell therapy products for the treatment of cartilage or AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) that has products for nerve repair.

These are fundamentally changing how these treatments are done or how these patients are treated.”

The analyst has several top picks:

“Our top pick this year is a company called OrthoPediatrics. We have a “buy” rating on OrthoPediatrics at a $44 price target. As its name implies, it is focused on the pediatric orthopedic market.

They have developed a variety of surgical systems and products for children with musculoskeletal conditions, whether it is scoliosis in the spine, hip dysplasia, femur impingement or other types of orthopedic conditions.”

