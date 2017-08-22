The Wall Street Transcript
Ryan Kelley of Hennessy Funds Sees Green with his Natural Gas Stock Picks

August 22, 2017

Ryan Kelley is a Portfolio Manager who brings nearly 20 years of financial analysis, trading and portfolio management experience to Hennessy Funds.  Mr. Kelley manages several portfolios and is quite optimistic about the Hennessy Gas Utility Fund (MUTF:GASFX).  In his exclusive interview with the Wall Street Transcript, he explains his thesis:  “…large reserves and healthy supplies are helping to keep natural gas prices relatively stable and low compared to other energy sources. Add to that the fact that natural gas is considered to be one of the cleanest of the fossil fuels, and natural gas has become the energy source of choice for the nation right now. ”

The commodity price risk has been eliminated from the fund:  “…the companies in the fund essentially collect a toll based on volumes. Every time that natural gas goes through a pipe and is delivered to your house for cooking or heating, that’s essentially more revenue for these companies, regardless of the price of the commodity. ”

An example of just one of the many stocks Mr. Kelley identifies in his interview is “Enbridge Energy (NYSE:ENB)… a North American natural gas and oil pipeline company. They recently acquired a very large, similar company named Spectra Energy, and they now have a pipeline network that extends from Canada down to Mexico, which gives them access to the Pacific and Atlantic as well as the Gulf Coast. It has an attractive…dividend yield…”

To see all of Mr. Kelley’s top picks in all of his portfolios, read the entire interview here in the Wall Street Transcript.

