Robotic Surgical System Using Artificial Intelligence to Cure Baldness: Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR)

Ryan Rhodes is President and Chief Executive Officer of Restoration Robotics, Inc. Mr. Rhodes joined Restoration Robotics in July 2016. He brings over 25 years’ experience in marketing, sales and leadership in the medical device industry. Prior to joining Restoration Robotics, he spent over 13 years at Intuitive Surgical Inc., the market leader in surgical robotics. While at Intuitive, he held several positions of increasing responsibility, including Vice President of World-Wide Clinical Marketing, Senior Director of World-Wide Marketing and Director of Marketing. Mr. Rhodes was a key architect of the company’s procedure market focus and development efforts, including the successful launch of the global Urology franchise.

Mark Hair has served as Chief Financial Officer of Restoration Robotics, Inc., since January 2018 and brings with him over 20 years of financial leadership experience. Prior to joining Restoration Robotics, he served in other management roles at medical device companies, including Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Vice President of Finance at Accuray Inc. and Vice President, Corporate Controller at Thoratec Corporation.

Lisa Markle is Director of Marketing for Restoration Robotics, Inc. Prior to being the Director of Marketing for Restoration Robotics, Ms. Markle was the Group Marketing Manager and, before that, the company’s Senior Product Marketing Manager.

In this exclusive 2,085 word interview with the Wall Street Transcript, these three experienced medical device executives detail the upside for Restoration Robotics.

“…We offer the only robotic technology currently available in the hair restoration market. We are the first and only physician-assisted robotic system that can identify, analyze and dissect hair follicles directly from the scalp and then create recipient sites for implanting the dissected follicles. Uniquely, the ARTAS Robotic Hair Restoration System is a technology that incorporates machine vision, machine learning and artificial intelligence. This technology allows for the dissection of donor hair follicles from the scalp and facilitates the implantation of those follicles in the desired area, typically in the frontal area of the scalp.”

To get the complete detailed go-to-market strategy for this robotic cure for baldness surgical system, read the entire interview at the Wall Street Transcript.