Robert McWhirter Has Developed Artificial Intelligence for Selecting Canadian Equity Stars

Robert J. McWhirter, CFA, is President of Selective Asset Management, Inc. Prior to establishing Selective Asset Management, Inc., Mr. McWhirter was the Vice President and Portfolio Manager at First Asset Investment Management Inc. and RBC Global Investment Management Inc., where he worked for more than 20 years, including predecessor firm, RBC Dominion Securities Investment Management. He managed approximately $2.25 billion in the Canadian high-technology sector of the Royal Bank’s Canadian Equity Mutual Funds. Mr. McWhirter is a member of the Canadian Society of Technical Analysts and the CFA Society Toronto.

In this exclusive interview with the Wall Street Transcript, Robert McWhirter discloses his investing methodology and top picks. “For over four years, I have been running a Canadian dividend strategy for family money. To June 30, 2018, the strategy was up 51.1% after costs versus the S&P/TSX Total Return Index, which was up 20.9% — simple return. Since February 1 of 2018, clients can invest in the strategy on a segregated basis with Margaret Samuel at Enriched Investing. I used to work with Margaret at Royal Bank Investment Management.”

His investing algorithm comes up with some interesting picks:

“An example of a well-run Canadian company is Dollarama (TSE:DOL), which is like Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in the U.S. Most of the items are $4 or less. Dollarama carries a significant amount of impulse and seasonal items. Dollarama’s recent earnings were slightly below expectations because the weather was cold, so people didn’t buy pool toys or gardening tools. The decline in sales in the seasonal items in April improved in May. Dollarama continues to have an extremely high return on equity and continues to grow organically. A significant change within the last year was DOL began accepting credit cards. As a result, their average ticket size, meaning the average basket of goods people buy, grew significantly. Average same-store sales also picked up significantly.”

