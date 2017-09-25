Richard L. Soloway Details His Value Creation Strategy for NAPCO Security Technology (NSSC)

Richard L. Soloway is the Chairman of the board of directors of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. He was awarded Ernst & Young’s “Entrepreneur of the Year” in 2001 and awarded Guardian Angels “Champions for Safety through Education” in 2006. He has over three decades of security industry experience — pioneering in U.S. and international markets. He also holds numerous electronic design and manufacturing patents for security technology.

In his exclusive interview with the Wall Street Transcript, Mr. Soloway details NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)’s growth strategy and future value generation. “There’s a couple of major paradigm changes to our business that have happened in the last couple years. I’ll tell you about the first one, and that is school lockdown systems. You know we have a lot of problems with unauthorized people coming into buildings, shooters coming in and situations like that. So we make a whole line of K-through-12 security locks, and we make a whole line of college and university security locks. They are used for lockdown. They are programmed by the administration so the doors can be locked from one door to a wing to a whole floor in the different buildings, and they can go campus-wide because they work on radio, and they install very easily and no wiring to run, and they’re very, very reliable.”

