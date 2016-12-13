Report Overview: Gold and Precious Metals

Gold and precious metals started the year on a positive note after the Federal Reserve lowered the expected trajectory of rate hikes at the end of 2015. Gold and silver prices increased at the beginning of 2016. In the first half of 2016, the cost cutting measures put in place by miners were being delivered and the increase in gold prices widened margins. Equities performed well, analysts say.

Analysts expect one or two more rate hikes expected over the next 12 months. The expected progrowth policy environment has led to a stronger dollar. Both of these have been short-term macro headwinds for gold.

Globally, the gold miners that have done best are tending to be economies not based on the U.S. dollar, places like Australia, South Africa or Russia. They’ve benefited from the double tailwind of raising gold and falling cost as measured in U.S. dollars.

