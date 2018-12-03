Queens Oak Advisors Reveals Top Picks for 2019 and Beyond

Eric M. Teal is Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner of Queens Oak Advisors. He has overall responsibility for the firm’s investment strategy and results. Previously, Mr. Teal was the Chief Investment Officer of a regional bank and led the organization’s Capital Management Group for over 10 years. Mr. Teal received a B.A. degree in economics and international studies from Rhodes College and an MBA from the University of Memphis.

This award winning portfolio manager reveals some important new stock picks for 2019 in this exclusive 1,760 word interview in the Wall Street Transcript.

“Finally, we’ve begun to warm up to consumer staples after many years of underweighting. Regarding the staple stocks in particular, we’ve invested in Hershey (NYSE:HSY), and really, we see a lot of organic growth opportunities within this food company. We believe that the shares right now are trading at slightly below fair value. They have a little less pricing power than they’ve had in the past, but they’ve been very disciplined in regard to expense management. And we continue to like the growth in the chocolate category as well as some of the new products that Hershey plans to bring to market.

So after really years of flat or underperformance for consumer staple stocks, we’ve looked hard to find a good investment that might do well within the sector and not be subject to the increased volatility that we’ve seen in the stock market over the past year. We believe that the lower volatility of Hershey as well as an attractive dividend yield provide us a favorable investment thesis for the company.

… I think some of the chief concerns will be the emerging and international investments and how they will be impacted with an ongoing trade war with China and how widespread that slowdown might ripple through international markets. ”

