PTSD Treatment Being Developed for US Military Personnel and Beyond

Seth Lederman, M.D., is Co-Founder, CEO and Chairman of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Dr. Lederman is a physician, scientist, founder and executive officer of innovative biopharmaceuticals companies. Prior to founding Tonix, among the companies Dr. Lederman founded was Targent Pharmaceuticals, which developed late-stage oncology drugs, including pure-isomer levofolinic acid — levoleucovorin.

Targent’s assets were sold to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, which marketed levoleucovorin as Fusilev for advanced colorectal cancer, where it gained significant market acceptance. Dr. Lederman served as an Associate Professor at Columbia University from 1996 until April 13, 2017.

He joined the faculty of Columbia University’s College of Physicians and Surgeons in 1985, became Assistant Professor of Medicine in 1988 and Associate Professor with tenure in 1996 and Director of the Laboratory of Molecular Immunology in 1997. From 1988 to 2002, Dr. Lederman directed basic science research at Columbia in molecular immunology, infectious diseases and the development of therapeutics for autoimmune diseases.

In this 5,394 word interview, Dr. Lederman explains his company’s primary drug developement:

“The indication that we are seeking is for “the treatment of PTSD,” and that label will not be restricted to PTSD from trauma in either military or civilian life. With all the military treatment data we have collected, we are now turning toward a study that is a mixture of PTSD from civilian or military trauma. ”

The initial target market is a high profile segment of our society:

“When sertraline or other SSRI antidepressants have been studied for military PTSD, they have not performed well. That is why we believe that our product, with the provisional trade name of Tonmya, or the internal code of TNX-102 SL, is so exciting and potentially differentiated. The results of our two studies in military-related PTSD indicate that TNX-102 SL shows activity in people with military-related PTSD.”

Get the full detail on the status of the development of this important new drug by reading the entire 5,394 word interview in the Wall Street Transcript.