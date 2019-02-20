The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

PSB Holdings CEO Scott Cattanach Explains the Benefits of Banking in North-Central Wisconsin

February 20, 2019

Scott M. Cattanach began in August 2017 as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of PSB Holdings, Inc. and Peoples State Bank. He joined Peoples State Bank as Chief Financial Officer in 2002 after 11 years of serving banks as a CPA with Wipfli LLP. He has more than 27 years of experience working with community banks in central Wisconsin.

Mr. Cattanach is responsible for setting strategic direction and for ensuring the growth and profitability of Peoples for the benefit of customers, shareholders and other stakeholders. He is past president of MC United Soccer Club, representing over 350 youth soccer players and teams affiliated with the Wisconsin Youth Soccer Association.

In this exclusive 3,379 word interview with the Wall Street Transcript, Mr. Cattanach describes his strategy for PSB Holdings and his tactics for making investors happy.

“Peoples State Bank was founded in 1962 by a group of Wausau, Wisconsin, small-business owners who weren’t getting their financial needs met by larger banks. We have always had a focus on serving local business owners and the unique financing needs of their entrepreneurial spirit.

We are a $900 million-in-assets community bank with nine locations in north-central Wisconsin as well as a Milwaukee loan production office opened in 2016 and a Stevens Point loan production office opened in 2018. Our common stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the ticker PSBQ.”

The specific geography of People’s powers the better than average returns of this bank:

“Our traditional north-central Wisconsin market area has a higher concentration of manufacturing employment as a percentage of total employment than even the state of Wisconsin, which has a higher manufacturing employment percentage when compared to the nation. We do a lot of commercial lending with local job-shop type of manufacturers that sometimes even have operations interconnected with other independent local manufacturing operations.

We are looking to develop capabilities in stronger treasury management services in connection with commercial credit so that we can help to support that industry in our home market.”

Get the complete picture from the People’s Bank CEO in this exclusive 3,379 word interview in the Wall Street Transcript.

Related News

John C. Lawrence, CEO of the United States Antimony Corporation (Ticker: UAMY) Explains the Upside
December 11, 2017

Gil Beyen, CEO and Chairman of ERYTECH Pharma, Explains the Phase III Cancer Cure from his Company
October 31, 2018

Health Care Expert Sean Dodge of the Jefferies Group Explains MACRA Effects
October 06, 2017

Brock Pierce of Blockchain Capital Explains How to Invest in Crypto Currency
January 15, 2018

Citigroup (NYSE:C) Senior Analyst Explains New Biotech Ecosystem:  Liquid Biopsy from Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) May Lead to Personal Genomic Medicine from Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO)
May 03, 2017

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO and the EVP and CFO: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)
Interview with the Founder, Chairman and CEO: First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)
Interview with the EVP and CFO: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Finding Growth Opportunities in Microcap Stocks
Protecting in Down Markets Through Compounding
Seeking Small Caps with the Potential to Become Large Companies
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Regional Banks Still Trading at Steep Discounts Despite Rallying Back
A Positive Outlook for West Coast Banks in 2019
Banks Investing in Technology and Growth Initiatives
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 