Porter’s Five Forces Drives Portfolio Manager’s Quantative Stock Picking

Andrew Alexander is Director and Portfolio Manager of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund at Brookfield Investment Management Inc. Andrew Alexander has 14 years of experience and is a vice president on Brookfield’s global infrastructure team. He is responsible for covering energy infrastructure as well as infrastructure securities that focus on the water and transportation sectors in Europe and Australia/New Zealand.

Tom Miller, CFA, is Director and Portfolio Manager of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund at Brookfield Investment Management Inc. Tom Miller has eight years of experience and is a director of Brookfield’s global infrastructure equities team. He is responsible for covering North American infrastructure securities focusing on MLPs and the energy infrastructure sector.

In this exclusive 3,435 word interview, these two award winning asset managers detail their stock picking prowess and explain their top picks to investors for the Wall Street Transcript:

“Our process starts with our proprietary screening tool that we use across our infrastructure universe. Within this screening tool, we break it down into three different components. There is the asset quality component, a management quality component and then valuation as the last leg of the stool.

For asset quality, we are really trying to evaluate to understand the quality of the underlying assets and the cash flow trajectory. We are looking at it from a Porter’s Five Forces type of business model…”

The fund is focused on international infrastructure investments:

“Infrastructure, as we define it, consists of natural monopolies with significant barriers to entry, so these are typically long-life, long-duration assets with stable and predictable cash flows. Typically, these types of companies have underappreciated and sustainable growth.

It is similar to the concept of a royalty stream on global economic growth. The sectors are typically toll roads, airports, telecommunication towers, energy infrastructure and utilities…”

Read the rest of this 3,435 word interview in the Wall Street Transcript to get the full detail and multiple stock picks.