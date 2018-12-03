Port Capital Best Small Cap Stock Portfolio Picks for 2019

Brien M. O’Brien is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of Port Capital LLC. Prior to establishing Port Capital, Mr. O’Brien co-founded and served as Chairman and CEO of Advisory Research Inc., which under his leadership became one of the leading value investment firms in the country with over $12 billion AUM. Mr. O’Brien is the Chairman of the board of trustees at University of Chicago Medicine and also serves on the board of the University of Chicago. He is a member of the board of the National Parks Foundation and President of the board of trustees of the Sheriffs Meadow Foundation, an accredited land trust based in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

Brad Schatz is President of Port Capital LLC and brings more than 21 years of investment experience to Port Capital and is responsible for the firm’s investment strategy and research process. He is a fundamental, value-based portfolio manager focused on investing in small- and mid-cap companies. Before joining Port Capital, Mr. Schatz spent nine years as a portfolio manager and senior analyst with San Francisco-based Snyder Capital Management. Prior to this, he was a portfolio manager at a multistrategy investment firm and a senior analyst at Rothschild Asset Management.

In this exclusive 3,707 word interview, these two award winning portfolio managers reveal the detail in their asset management philosophy and discuss their current top picks. One such example is Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM).

“Because Versum was recently spun off as a separate company, and since the company is focused on specialty materials and chemicals, we believe investors have yet to fully understand and appreciate the differentiation within its product portfolio. At present, roughly 45% to 50% of their products are sole-sourced and proprietary, comprised of hundreds of $5 million to $10 million product lines where Versum can become the processor of record — POR. When you break down Versum’s business lines, roughly 80% of the company’s revenues are tied to advanced and processed materials and on-site services that are highly recurring and tied to wafer growth, not fab or foundry capital investment.

When we evaluate Versum’s business model, we like that the company possesses a collection of hundreds of different products that are vital to their end-market customers, including Samsung (KRX:005930), Micron (NASDAQ:MU), Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).”

