The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Piper Jaffray Senior Research Analyst Advises Investors on the Blockchain Tech Opportunity

May 1, 2019

Jason Deleeuw, CFA, is a Vice President and Senior Research Analyst at Piper Jaffray & Co., covering financial and business services companies. He had worked as a research analyst at Piper Jaffray from 2006 to 2011 covering financial services companies. Prior to rejoining Piper Jaffray in 2014, Mr. Deleeuw was a senior analyst on the financial equities long/short team at Pine River Capital from 2011 to 2014.

In this exclusive 2,792 word interview in the Wall Street Transcript, Mr. Deleeuw examines the potential of blockchain technology and whether investors can profit from specific bets on this new category.

“In terms of the negatives, the technology itself, blockchain technology, it’s costly to implement, and it’s questionable whether it’s even better than traditional database technology that we have right now. I think that’s still an open-ended question.

And then, the other thing, you need all the players in the business ecosystem to collaborate with the blockchain. And will those players in an ecosystem, are they truly willing to give up control to whatever the computer, whatever the protocol code or design is?

And if those businesses aren’t willing to give up control, then the question is: Is there really any difference between blockchain technology and traditional database architecture technology? Because the key value on blockchain, again, is that there is no censorship resistance, transactions can’t be blocked by a single entity.”

There are key positive attributes for blockchain based investments:

“…The cryptocurrency enables an exchange of value, so you can do transactions within a blockchain ecosystem. Again, there’s no censorship resistance, those transactions can’t be blocked, and you could exchange things globally without having to do FX conversion in and out of different fiat currencies.

There are some positives there, but the key negatives are the volatility of the cryptocurrency is just extreme. The processing speeds are a lot slower; the transaction processing costs are a lot higher.”

Read the rest of the 2,792 word interview and get the specific investing advice you need from Piper Jaffray analyst Jason Deleeuw.

Related News

Interview Highlights: Stephanie Wissink of Piper Jaffray & Co. on Entertainment, Toys and Games
October 13, 2016

Interview Highlights: Stan Meyers of Piper Jaffray & Co. on Entertainment, Toys and Games
October 17, 2016

Interview Highlights: Brett Rabatin of Piper Jaffray & Co. on Pacific and Southwest Banks
January 31, 2017

Lam Research (LRCX) and Teradyne (TER) Chosen as “Buy” Stocks by Deutsche Bank Senior Analyst for Value, Long-Term I
October 04, 2012

SocGen Senior Research Analyst John P. Herrlin Jr. Picks the Oil & Gas Production Winners for 2018
January 24, 2018

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR)
Interview with the EVP and CFO: CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)
Interview with the President and CEO: GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Finding Opportunities in Small-Cap Growth as Experts in Change
Bringing Expertise, Longevity and Advocacy to ESG Investing
Providing Diversification and an Opportunity to Exceed Market Returns
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Digital Transformation Is a Strong Secular Trend in 2019
Frictionless Consumer Experiences a Major Opportunity in the Payments Space
Expecting Cryptocurrency to Go Mainstream as the Eighth Asset Class
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 