Pinnacle Associates has the International Stock Picker Randy Baron in the Next New Thing

Randy Baron joined Pinnacle Associates Ltd. in 2012 and serves as Lead Portfolio Manager of the firm’s various international products. Previously, Mr. Baron was Senior Securities Analyst at SM Investors, an investment partnership in New York, where his responsibilities included security analysis in various industries encompassing wireless telephony, cable television, food and publishing. Mr. Baron received a B.A. in international studies with a concentration in economics from Johns Hopkins University. He earned his M.A., with highest honors, from Hopkins’ Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies, where his course of study focused dually on international economics and Latin American studies. In this exclusive 4,324 word interview with the Wall Street Transcript, Randy Baron reveals the source of his award winning international stock picking prowess.

“One of the themes that we’ve been following is the ascendant global middle class. We all know, for example, what happened after World War II in America with the rise of disposable incomes and how that led to a century of economic growth. If you look at China today, consumption accounts for two-thirds of economic growth. Whereas 10 years ago, it was, call it, 40%. So the question then becomes, what will it mean for substantial economies like India, like China, as their citizens have more and more spending power?”

“We believe one thing that a global middle class will spend its disposable income on is the internet. Over time, we expect internet usage in those two countries, India and China, to meet or exceed the levels experienced in the U.S. currently. The way that we’re investing in this theme is via publicly traded data centers. Data centers are those hubs, essentially big warehouses, where the internet physically connects. And we have two such names in our international small-cap and ADR strategies.”

