The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Paul Smithers Makes Major Money from Medical Marijuana, and So Can You

May 8, 2018

Paul E. Smithers has served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc., since its formation and is one of the company’s directors. From August 2013 to July 2015, Mr. Smithers served as Co-Founder and Chief Legal Officer of Iso Nano International, LLC, a designer and manufacturer of advanced materials for use in the aerospace, consumer goods, electronics and safety industries. Prior to his time at Iso Nano, he was the Managing Partner of Smithers & Player, Attorneys at Law from September 1989 to July 2013 and was with the law firm of Ropers, Majeski in San Francisco from 1982 through 1988. Much of Mr. Smithers’ 35 years of legal experience has involved both commercial and residential real estate transactions and disputes. He is a member of the California Bar and a licensed California real estate broker.

In his exclusive interview with the Wall Street Transcript, Mr. Smithers details the methods behind his underwriting of industrial medical marijuana facilities.

“Innovative Industrial Properties is a publicly traded REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties that are leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. We completed our IPO and started our real estate operations with the acquisition of our first property in December of 2016. Our current property portfolio consists of six properties comprising over 700,000 rentable square feet located in five states, which are New York, Maryland, Arizona, Minnesota and Pennsylvania.”

The underwriting potential for this asset category is projected to have enormous potential.

“We look at the medical-use cannabis sector as a tremendous market opportunity. The regulated cannabis market in North America is projected to be $24.5 billion by 2021, and this represents a 28% compounded annual growth rate from 2016. As you probably know, 29 states have regulated medical-use cannabis programs, and several more are expected to come online in the near future.”

For the specific financial and legal strategy of the CEO of Innovative Industrial Properties, read the entire interview in the Wall Street Transcript.

Related News

Recommended Reading – What Makes the Best CEOs? Mergers Can Help., Deal Journal
December 22, 2008

Cannabis and Fires: Can this Bank Make Money in Northern California?
February 07, 2018

What Makes You Unique?
October 17, 2007

Can You Profit from Knowing Where the New Amazon (AMZN) Headquarters Will Be?
February 20, 2018

Interview Highlights: Paul Grigel of Macquarie Group Limited on Oil & Gas: Independent, Major Integrated, Exploration & Production
January 18, 2017

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)
Interview with the President and CEO: Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Safety, Income & Growth Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Providing High Income with Moderate Risk
Using Bonds to Offset Stock Market Volatility
Scoring Companies on Value, Growth, Quality and Momentum
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Negative Sentiment in Retail Weighing Down Shopping Center REITs
Interest Rates Directly Impact Demand in Real Estate Subsectors
Despite Dividends, REITs Struggle to Attract Investor Attention
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 