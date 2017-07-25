The Wall Street Transcript
Paul Hogan Picks Tech Dividend Growers Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) and Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM)

July 25, 2017

Paul C. Hogan, CFA, is an Investment Research Analyst at Fenimore Asset Management.  His firm has a commitment to dividend growing companies that produce outstanding compounded returns for his clients.  In this exclusive interview with the Wall Street Transcript Mr. Hogan states that “…our equity-income fund’s objective states that at least 80% of the companies have to pay a dividend. Actually, 100% of the portfolio’s equity holdings are in dividend-paying stocks. We prefer companies that are growing their dividends over time, and like to see double-digit dividend growth compounded over a five-year period.”

In recent years the portfolio has shifted to mid-cap technology companies.  “Within the portfolio, our top sector weighting is in the technology space at 21%…Some of those names are Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) and Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM).”

Mr. Hogan details the investment thesis behind each of his top picks.  “Microchip pursues low-volume applications that competitors don’t want. This has allowed them to be very broad in their product offering and the products that their semiconductors go into. Their products can be found in everything from remote controls for garage door openers and coffee makers, to touchscreen panels and automobile infotainment centers.”

