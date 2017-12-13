Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. CEO Glen Van Treek Strikes it Rich in Grassy Mountain, Oregon

Glen Van Treek is the President, CEO and a director of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. He was formerly the VP Exploration of Paramount Gold and Silver Corp. through the April 2015, $200 million merger with Coeur Mining. He has over 28 years of progressive global experience in all stages of mineral exploration and production. Prior to joining Paramount, he held various senior positions at Teck Resources in Vancouver and Chile, and prior to that, he worked with Placer Dome in the Americas and West Africa. In this exclusive interview with the Wall Street Transcript, Mr. Van Treek explains his plan to develop shareholder value in his mining operations in Oregon.

“In 2016, we acquired Calico Resources and their high-grade Grassy Mountain gold project in eastern Oregon. Since the acquisition, we have focused our efforts and resources in advancing Grassy Mountain toward a construction decision. We launched a pre-feasibility study in September of last year and expect to complete the study in the first quarter of 2018. We plan to follow that up with the submission of a consolidated mining permit application to the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries, which is expected in the first half of 2018.”

Oregon is not usually considered a traditional mining economy. “We believe that Oregon is a mining-friendly state. To better describe Oregon’s makeup, it’s kind of like two states in one. When you look at the west portion of the state, it’s the beautiful scenic coast, rivers and forests. When you move to the eastern portion of the state, it’s pretty desert-like, similar to Nevada, with few forests and no protected wildlife.”

To get the full insight into the potential of this investment, read the entire interview at the Wall Street Transcript. “Potential shareholders should expect that our team, as we have proven in the past, will deliver on our planned goals. We are a committed and experienced team that is focused on building a mine in Oregon. And we believe a fully permitted mine will be a significant value-creating event for our shareholders.”