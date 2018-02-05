Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shift to the Cloud: Buy them Now States Jason Jackman, CIO for Johnson Investment Counsel

Jason Jackman, CFA, is the President and Chief Investment Officer for Johnson Investment Counsel, Inc. Previously, he was Director of Fixed Income and Institutional Management. Mr. Jackman has been with the firm since 1993. In this exclusive interview with the Wall Street Transcript, Mr. Jackman sees upside for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) as they shift their applications to the cloud.

“…As technology companies go through these transitions, investors are often skeptical or concerned that they might cannibalize existing license revenue. So that is indeed the case with Oracle right now as it’s transitioning much of its database business to the cloud, and companies that successfully navigate that transition to the cloud often experience higher multiples as a result.

Mr. Jackman also sees upside in midstream natural gas pipeline securities: “…one area that didn’t perform particularly well was midstream energy master limited partnerships. This is basically a toll-road model where oil and natural gas passes through pipelines, and their revenue streams are based on long-term contracts of the volume of the commodity that flows through the pipes. This area has very good dividend yield of around 7% to 7.5%, and with 3% to 4% distribution growth, the segment appears to be poised for very good results…”

