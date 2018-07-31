Open Architecture Platform from Systelligence Creates the Optimal Portfolio for Each Investor

Kevin R. Miller is CEO of Systelligence, LLC and Portfolio Manager of The E-Valuator Risk Managed Strategy Funds. Mr. Miller is responsible for the investment oversight of the six E-Valuator Risk Managed Strategy — RMS — mutual funds. His career in the securities industry began in 1986 as a registered representative assisting individual clients and qualified plans with the proper asset selection and allocation. In 1997, he launched an open architecture platform of investments so his clients could have access to some of the best investments in the industry. In 2007, Mr. Miller wrote and programmed The E-Valuator investment analytical software. The software proved to be a game changer for his clients, which drove him to create a software company, The E-Valuator, LLC, in 2013. This software is the driving force behind the investment analytics involved with The E-Valuator Risk Managed Strategy Funds. Today, The E-Valuator investment analytical software is also sold as a planning tool to advisers throughout the United States. In February 2012, Mr. Miller launched The E-Valuator Risk Managed Strategy collective trust funds.

In this exclusive 1,523 word interview with the Wall Street Transcript, Kevin Miller explains how this investment analytical software works and performs.

“The E-Valuator maintains four major components. One, it documents and identifies what is acceptable performance, by that we mean how far above average must an investment perform in order to be considered acceptable. The second thing is it measures how far below average we tolerate lagging performance until replacement is warranted. The third component pertains to the amount of time we allow an investment to recover from its lagging before replacement. We call this duration tolerance. The fourth component involves the time frames we apply the aforementioned settings against…Our application downloads performance data every night from Morningstar on over 34,000 investments

Systelligence and its investing software system has been developed over a number of years and has now reached a new level: “We use institutional shares of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds as underlying investments inside each of our funds. The only thing that changed when we transitioned from collective funds to open-end mutual funds is the custodian. We were using TD Ameritrade as the custodian for the collective funds but transitioned to using Fifth Third Bank out of Cincinnati as the custodian for the open-end mutual funds.”

