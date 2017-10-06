Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Genentech (VTX:ROG) Veterans Peter Maag and Sasha King Team Up at Diagnostic Testing Company CareDx, Inc. (NASD:CDNA)

Peter Maag, Ph.D., is the Chief Executive Officer and President of CareDx, Inc. (NASD:CDNA). Dr. Maag has over 20 years of executive management experience in the pharmaceutical and diagnostic industry. Prior to joining CareDx, Dr. Maag was President of Novartis Diagnostics based in Emeryville, California. He headed the expansion of the unit with worldwide growth in its blood screening business and established new ventures in molecular diagnostics. Sasha King is Chief Commercial Officer of CareDx, Inc. Ms. King brings over 10 years of diagnostics and genetic testing experience. Most recently she worked in companion diagnostics marketing at Genentech and was a sales leader at Ariosa Diagnostics. While at Genentech, she worked on the launch of the first FDA-approved cell-free DNA test in oncology. In their exclusive interview with the Wall Street Transcript, these two experienced executives detail their strategy at CareDx to bring the cutting edge of technology to diagnostic testing.

Ms. King explains the development of their product niche strategy. “We have had a product in the heart transplant space called AlloMap for over 10 years now, and today, this test is the standard of care. There is no other comparable product in that space. We are about to launch a test called AlloSure for rejection surveillance in the kidney transplant space. Similarly, the current options are either invasive or less accurate, so we are really filling a major unmet medical need.”

She goes on to explain the science behind their product: ” It uses quantitative PCR to measure RNA from a blood sample. AlloSure is also a blood test but uses next-generation sequencing to measure cell-free DNA as a biomarker. These are fragments of DNA that are floating in the blood. We are able to identify if there is a higher volume of cell-free DNA coming from the donated organ, which is a signal that the organ is shedding more DNA and has injury.”

