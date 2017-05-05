The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE:NVS) Likely to Recover From Headwinds

May 5, 2017

Portfolio Manager Donald Woodley of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management says that while Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE:NVS) has had challenges in its eye care and generics divisions, it is a solid company that should recover from its out-of-favor status.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) has kind of hit some hard times, which makes us interested in that one. They’ve got a division called Alcon, their eye care division that they bought a few years back, that has been a big drag on them, and we look for them to sell that.

And then, additionally, they’ve got some drugs that have come off patent, and we see some new drugs that are coming out and are making their way up the ladder to become large drugs. And so we see them as a potential. They pay a dividend that’s in the 3.5% range these days.

…the government is investigating all of the generic drugmakers for collusion on pricing, and Novartis owns Sandoz, so that’s a generic drugmaker. And so that division as well as their Alcon division have been drags on the company, but the likelihood is that their market will eventually start ignoring that aspect after they punish them enough and see the value in the rest of the company, and that should come around.

Related News

Analysts Forecast 16% Dividend Growth for Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE:NVS)
October 25, 2016

Target Corporation (TGT) and Novartis AG (NVS) See a Decade of Dividend Growth
May 14, 2013

Total SA (ADR) (TOT) Likely to Have Strong Cash Flow Over Next Few Years
February 17, 2015

Long-Term Earnings Growth for Nestle SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) and Danone SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DANOY)
May 26, 2016

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Likely to Achieve 2016 Expectations
April 14, 2016

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO and Interim CFO: Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)
Interview with the CEO and President: Daxor Corporation (NYSEMKT:DXR)
Interview with the Co-Founder and CEO: GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Seeking Companies with Recurring Earnings, Cash Flow and Revenue Growth
Taking a Long-Term-Oriented Approach to Investments and Relationships
Structuring Portfolios Based on Clients’ Needs and Characteristics
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Health Care Uncertainty Not Reflected in Med Tech Valuations
Health Care REIT Sector Offers Investors Low-Volatility Options
Life Science Growth Likely to Moderate in 2017
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This