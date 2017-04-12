NorthPointe Capital Portfolio Manager Sees 100% Upside to Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

Jeff Petherick from NorthPointe Capital is an expert in creating private market valuations of publicly traded companies. In a recent interview with the Wall Street Transcript, Mr. Petherick identifies Horizon Global (NYSE: HZN) as a stock worth between $22 and $24 per share. HZN is currently trading on the New York Stock Exchange for $12.61 per share.

Mr. Petherick has bought and sold Horizon Global several times recently, all trades based on his discounted cash flow valuation model. There are several other stock recommendations from Jeff Petherick in this new and exclusive interview and investors can access them all in the new Wall Street Transcript Investing Strategies Report.