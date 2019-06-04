New Orleans Fourth-Generation Asset Management Firm: Making Money in the Big Easy

St. Denis Villere III is Partner/Portfolio Manager at Villere & Co. He joined the firm in 1999 to launch and manage Villere’s first mutual fund. He started his career as an institutional research analyst and equity sellside analyst with Gerard Klauer Mattison, a Wall Street institutional equity research firm.

He received a degree in finance from Southern Methodist University. He is a member of the CFA Institute. Mr. Villere has been frequently quoted by The Wall Street Journal, Associated Press and Reuters. He is a regular guest on CNBC and other financial media outlets.

Mr. Villere dedicates much of his personal time to New Orleans charities. As President of Carrollton Boosters, he oversees 5,000 players in youth baseball, softball, basketball, soccer, flag football and lacrosse. He is the former Board Chairman of Trinity Episcopal School. He also serves on the board of Pro Bono Publico Foundation, helping the organization raise $1 million for New Orleans charter schools every year.

“We’re always looking for names that are a little bit off Wall Street’s radar screens. High-quality companies that dominate a niche, but maybe the rest of Wall Street doesn’t quite know about them yet. We are also more concentrated, with high-conviction positions, in the 20- to 30-holdings range.”

One example is Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP):

“We think of it as kind of a mini Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) that’s really focused on acquiring probably more technology-oriented companies that are very high in gross margins, about 63%.

It has high EBITDA margins, about 35%. And about 50% of their revenues have been recurring in nature, which we really like. They use the cash flow that these businesses produce, and they continue to make more and more acquisitions. And it’s one that I think is going to work out well and can be held for our time frame, which is at least three to five years.”

