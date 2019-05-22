National Storage Affiliates: a High Return Business for its Investors Says Tamara Fischer

Tamara D. Fischer has served as an officer of National Storage Affiliates Trust since its inception in 2013, and she currently serves as President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary/Treasurer for the company.

Before joining NSA, from 2004 to 2008, Ms. Fischer served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Vintage Wine Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust focused on assets in the U.S. wine industry. She continued to serve Vintage Wine Trust as a consultant through its dissolution in 2010 and served in various other consulting positions until becoming involved with NSA.

From 1993 to 2003, Ms. Fischer served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Chateau Communities, Inc., one of the largest real estate investment trusts in the manufactured home community sector.

In this exclusive 1,931 word interview in the Wall Street Transcript, Ms. Fischer explains the unique expansion method that National Storage uses for its rapid growth:

“Our business model is different from our peers in that NSA consists of a group of regional operators who have contributed their portfolio to NSA in exchange for equity in NSA. These PROs continue to manage their contributed portfolios and also manage new acquisitions in their respective regions.

This structure allows us to have enhanced local expertise across markets and facilitates robust acquisition growth, which has outpaced our public peers since our IPO.

NSA completed its IPO in April of 2015 with six PROs, and we recently added our 10th PRO, Moove In Self Storage of York, Pennsylvania.

NSA also has an internal property and asset management platform that we acquired in 2016 called iStorage. iStorage currently manages two joint ventures for NSA totaling approximately 175 stores, in addition to over 30 corporate-owned stores.”

