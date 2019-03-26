The Wall Street Transcript
Nancy Perez Is All In As the Dividend Growth Strategy Portfolio Manager for Boston Private

March 26, 2019

Nancy Perez, CFA, is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Managing Director of Boston Private, a leading provider of fully integrated wealth management, trust and private banking services. She started her career about 30 years ago at Earl Foster Associates, which was a boutique RIA firm, and through subsequent mergers and acquisitions, it was purchased by Boston Private.

She currently manages two of the firm’s proprietary strategies: the dividend growth strategy and the quality growth strategy. She is also a member of the firm’s Asset Allocation and Investment Policy Committees. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Miami.

In this exclusive 3,252 word interview in the Wall Street Transcript, Ms. Perez reviews her top picks and the diligent investing philosophy behind them:

“Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL), that’s one that we’ve held for a while. And I continue to think it’s one of the most attractive growth stocks at a reasonable price. It’s the second-largest operating cruise company with over 60 ships. And its brand is unique. It stands above its competitors, and it continues to drive repeat business. They continue to innovate their product lines and their ships.”

Another interesting favorite is Boeing:

“Boeing (NYSE:BA) generates over 30% return on invested capital, and they have very strong free cash flow growth. Air travel demand has been picking up as well, as some of the emerging markets have more spending power.

Given the duopoly between Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY), Boeing is the one that’s most leveraged to this global growth, particularly in air travel. It’s important to keep in mind, Boeing has seven years of backlog in commercial air, which should provide some stability going forward, particularly in these volatile markets.”

Get the complete picture on these picks, as well as many others in the complete 3,252 word interview with Nancy Perez of Boston Private, exclusively in the Wall Street Transcript.

 

