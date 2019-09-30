Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) is Top Pick for Frances Tuite, Portfolio Manager at Fairpointe Capital

Frances E. Tuite, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager at Fairpointe Capital, LLC. Ms. Tuite is part of the investment team, serving as co-portfolio manager for the Mid-Cap and ESG Equity Strategies and is responsible for investment research for both strategies. In addition, she manages the 1837 Partners LP long/short equity fund, which she founded in 2000. Earlier, Ms. Tuite managed the 1837 Fund at RMB Capital and at Talon Asset Management — under the name Talon Opportunity Partners.

In this 2,934 word interview, exclusive to the Wall Street Transcript, Ms. Tuite explores the highest returning securities in her own managed portfolio.

“…There is a lot of opportunity in other midcap names as well as more value-oriented names in our opinion, even with the volatility and the concerns over tariffs.

We think there are a number of names that have been overlooked. Currently, there’s a lot of money in passive and quant investing — some people say up to 80% of the market. We think this creates an opportunity for the active manager to find unique names that are overlooked by the market.”

One example of these overlooked stocks is the famous Colorado beer stock.

“My third stock would be Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP). So that’s probably a name that most people would recognize. It’s obviously a beer company. And they are based in Colorado, but they acquired the Molson operation in Canada a number of years ago…

Molson has a very strong franchise that they can distribute some of these into these new categories. They also named a new Chief Marketing Officer, a young woman named Michelle St. Jacques, who is really impressive in terms of really keeping them focused on some of the newer trends…”

