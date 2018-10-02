The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Mizuho Securities Managing Director Dr. Difei Yang Picks the Winners in the Gene Therapy Stock Sector

October 2, 2018

Difei Yang, Ph.D., serves as a Managing Director of Equity Research at Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division. Dr. Yang is part of the Americas research team at the firm. Dr. Yang has been covering the biotech and pharma sector for nearly a decade, most recently serving as Managing Director at Aegis Capital. She has also served in senior equity analyst roles at Brean Capital, R.F. Lafferty, WallachBeth Capital and Auriga Global Investors.

In addition to her research expertise, she has also held senior science, program management and business development roles within the pharmaceutical industry and has authored many granted U.S. patents and peer-reviewed scientific publications. She holds a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of California Los Angeles as well as an MBA from Georgia State University and a B.S. in physics from Peking University, China.  In this 2,141 word exclusive interview with the Wall Street Transcript, Dr. Yang develops her search for high growth gene therapy stocks for her investors but cautions about buying the whole sector at current prices:

“TWST: Do you see a capital pullback with the sector being overheated?

Dr. Yang: Capital is not likely pulling back on investing in new companies, but existing companies that are experiencing setbacks in R&D development could see significant share price volatilities. Sometimes, a trigger event happens with a very notable company, and the entire gene therapy space realizes there may be more risks or it may take longer than originally thought. Then, the whole space cools down for a period of time, and investors’ expectations get reset.”

The gene therapy platform stocks are not widely understood, although this is changing.  Dr. Yang has the insight needed to pick through the current offerings:

“Vectors generally come in two different types. AAV — adeno-associated virus — is the more mature technology, and the other is called lentivirus. AAV is more advanced as of today, but the future should be in lentivirus because that vector, which is gaining traction, has the capability to work with a bigger amount of gene material. Right now, approved products and products in late-stage development are mostly using the AAV vectors.”

To get specific stock recommendations and to learn more about this intriguing sector from Dr. Difei Yang, read the entire 2,141, word interview in the Wall Street Transcript.

Related News

Wedbush Managing Director Dr. David Nierengarten Bangs the Table for His Gene Therapy Stock Winners
October 02, 2018

Omotayo Okusanya, Managing Director with Jefferies, Picks Winners and Losers in the US Healthcare REIT Sector
November 14, 2017

Gene Therapy Stock Picks from Dr. Chattopadhyay of H.C. Wainwright & Co.
March 22, 2018

Expert Analyst John Benda of the National Securities Corporation Picks the Winners in Multifamily and Other REITs
August 14, 2017

TJ Schultz, Managing Director at RBC Capital Markets, Picks MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)
February 27, 2018

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS)
Interview with the President and CEO: Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO)
Interview with the CEO and Founder: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Waiting for the Market to Have a Vastly Different Opinion
Managing an ETF Dedicated to the Utilities Sector
Finding Good Ideas in All Market Conditions
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
A Favorable Future for Today’s Leaner, More Data-Driven Biotechs
Gene Therapy Companies with Better Clinical Data and Benefits Likely to Do Well
Relatively Healthy Valuations for Development-Stage Companies
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 