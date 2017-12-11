Michael Steinmann of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASD: PAAS) Sees a Golden Future Ahead

Michael Steinmann is President and CEO of Pan American Silver Corp. Mr. Steinmann joined Pan American in 2004 and held progressively senior roles before being promoted to President and CEO in January 2016. Mr. Steinmann has over 20 years of experience in the base and precious metals industries, having worked throughout South America in mine operations and project development. He has participated in numerous mine construction projects, from exploration and feasibility studies through to startup and into continuous operation. He also has a strong background in M&A, corporate development and capital markets.

In this exclusive interview with the Wall Street Transcript, Michael Steinmann details his strategic vision for the company. “Pan American Silver is the second-largest primary silver producer in the world. We are currently running seven operations throughout the Americas: three mines in Mexico, two in Peru, one in Bolivia and one in Argentina. Aside from our Alamo Dorado mine in Mexico, which is reaching its end of life, all of our operations contribute meaningfully to production.”

In the near future, Pan American Silver Corp. will reap the benefits of past capital expenditures. “We expect gold production to increase over the next years as a result of our Dolores mine in Mexico, which is a silver/gold deposit. We’re currently expanding that operation with a new underground mine and a new pulp agglomeration plant, which will increase recovery of our higher-grade silver and gold ore. As we go deeper into the deposit, the gold grade increases, so it’s really a factor of the mine sequencing that results in higher gold productions over the next few years.”

For the future, Pan American Silver Corp. will be developing a new source of revenue. “We’re also expanding a second operation in Mexico called La Colorada.” To read the entire interview, visit the Wall Street Transcript.