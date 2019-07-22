Medical Technology Expert Brian Marckx Gives His Top Investment Choices for H2 2019

Brian Marckx, CFA, is Director of Research and Senior MedTech Analyst at Zacks Investment Research. Prior to joining Zacks, Mr. Marckx worked as a high yield bond analyst on Wachovia Securities’ institutional trading desks where he specialized in the health care and industrials industries.

Prior to that, he was an analyst in corporate finance at First Union National Bank. Mr. Marckx has covered the medical device, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries since joining Zacks in 2007.

Brian Marckx has been quoted in numerous publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Businessweek and Kiplinger. His work has also been cited in various market studies and working papers, including those from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Deloitte & Touche and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing.

In this 3,814 word interview, exclusively in the Wall Street Transcript, Mr. Marckx reveals how the medical technology sector is reacting to recent economic developments.

“…Reimbursement is probably the biggest determination on whether a novel device is going to be successful right off the bat.

You may have FDA approval for a device or a diagnostic, but if the insurance companies don’t pay for it, then it is an uphill battle. That is probably the biggest challenge.

Even if medical technology is considered novel, and typically there is already something out there that addresses the same disease or condition, then it still comes down to reimbursement for a lot of the companies that I cover.

There is a lot of work put into clinical studies. Investors focus on if the pivotal study is positive.

The belief is that the device is going to ultimately be a commercial success, but when there is not reimbursement in place, it is almost always an uphill battle to get the adoption curve at a point where the company can be self-sustainable.”

