McLaren Technologies and MTS Systems Corporation Team Up for Cutting Edge Test-and-Measurement Process

Dr. Jeffrey A. Graves has been President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of MTS Systems Corporation since May 2012. Dr. Graves was President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of C&D Technologies, Inc., from July 2005 to April 2012. C&D Technologies is a leading global manufacturer of energy storage systems. From July 2001 to January 2005, Dr. Graves was employed at Kemet Electronics Corporation, a manufacturer of high-performance capacitor solutions, where he last held the position of Chief Executive Officer. From 1994 to 2001, Dr. Graves held a number of key leadership positions with General Electric Company’s Power Systems Division and Corporate Research & Development Center. Prior to working for GE, Dr. Graves held various positions of increasing responsibility at Rockwell International Corporation and Howmet Corporation. Dr. Graves also serves as a director of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) and FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO). In this exclusive 4,008 word interview with Dr. Jeffrey Graves, there is a clear, detailed blueprint for success and an optimistic near term prediction for his stock:

“We are now a full-fledged test-and-measurement company operating globally and with roughly $800 million in revenue and a market cap just under $1 billion today. With these kinds of performance parameters, we would expect that to, obviously, rise in the coming years. So when we are meeting with investors these days, we talk to both small-cap and to midcap investors and are attracting both value- and growth-oriented folks. The fact that we have paid a dividend for 146 consecutive quarters, have never reduced the payout, with a yield today of over 2%, is also attractive to many of our long-term shareholders.”

Acquisitions are definitely on the CEO’s radar and cutting edge business partnerships are very integral to this process:

“…We can connect these simulators to testing machines in adjacent rooms to test real components and subassemblies for new vehicle designs…We have teamed up with McLaren Technologies for these new simulators, as McLaren are experts on simulation for the Formula One race environment…”

