The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Marin County: the Most Beautiful Place in the United States Has its Own Bank

February 19, 2020

Russell A. Colombo is President and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Marin Bancorp. He is a lifelong resident of Marin County in the San Francisco Bay Area. Mr. Colombo joined Bank of Marin in 2004 as Executive Vice President and Branch Administrator after 29 years in banking at Comerica Bank, Security Pacific and Union Bank in San Francisco.

He was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bank of Marin in 2005 and assumed the position of President and Chief Executive Officer in 2006. In his current role, he leads the premier community and business bank in the Bay Area, with 22 branches, five commercial banking offices and one loan production office located across Marin, Sonoma, Napa, San Francisco, Contra Costa and Alameda counties.

Mr. Colombo is a board member of the California Bankers Association, Past Chairman of Western Independent Bankers Association and is a member of its executive committee, and Chairman of the Citizens Oversight Committee of SMART — Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit.

He received a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural economics and business management from the University of California, Davis, and his Master of Business Administration in banking and finance from Golden Gate University.

In this 3,326 word interview, Mr. Colombo reveals the long term strategy that his built his bank into a leading, local financial institution.

One of the main drivers to success is geographical economics:

“When we look at the economy in the Bay Area, it’s very, very strong.

A lot of that is driven by technology, because in San Francisco and the Peninsula, there is a concentration of technology companies.

Technology is an integral part of industry sectors across the region, and it certainly drives the economy here. Unemployment in Marin County, where we are headquartered, is running just about 2%, which is kind of the definition of full employment. ”

The local populace provides an extremely low cost of capital for the bank:

“I always look at the deposit base as a way of determining if we’re doing a good job with our relationship banking.

Our current non-interest-bearing demand deposits are running about 50% of our total deposit portfolio, which gives us a very low cost of funds. Our cost of deposits is about 21 basis points.

These are primarily operating balances, which are balances that our customers have in the bank that they use every day for their businesses. If that number is high, it tells you that we’re doing a good job with our relationship banking.

They’re very sticky because they’re keeping their deposits with us, and that certainly translates into good things for the bank from a cost-of-deposits standpoint.

In my mind, relationship banking is measured by that deposit number.

There are many banks that say they are relationship bankers. Yet I don’t think there are many community banks in this country, frankly, that have a deposit portfolio like we do, which really speaks to our proven relationship-banking model.”

Get the complete picture of this bank CEO’s operating strategy by reading the entire 3,326 word interview, exclusively in the Wall Street Transcript.

Related News

Coal Power, La-Z-Boy, and the Port of Monroe: Is The Michigan County of Monroe the Best Place for a Bank in America?
February 13, 2018

Laurie Havener Hunsicker, Most Award Winning Bank Analyst Ever, is Pounding the Table for the Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH)
January 17, 2019

Ritchie and Derenzo Make American River a Good Place to Bank
February 20, 2019

Negative Impact of Oil & Gas Exposure to Stabilize for United States Steel Corporation (X) by 2016
April 17, 2015

United States Steel Corporation (X) Benefits from Post-Macondo Deep-Rig-Count Increase
April 22, 2013

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President: Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT)
Interview with the President and CEO: Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)
Interview with the President and CEO: West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Using a Strategy That Offers Higher Current Yield and Downside Protection
Driving Overall Returns Through Stock Selection in the SMID- and Small-Cap Space
Looking at the Past and the Present to Gain Insights into the Probable Future
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Nonbank Lenders Creating Competition and Pressure in the Banking Sector
Banks in the Western Region Finished Very Strong in 2019
Budgets and Consolidation Will Be Focus Areas in 2020
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 