The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Malcolm E. Polley of Stewart Capital and How to Play the Health Care Stocks

July 18, 2017

Malcolm E. Polley, CFA, is President and Chief Investment Officer at Stewart Capital Advisors, LLC.  His mid-cap portfolio has plenty of sound investments but Mr. Polley has some special interest in health care related issues:  “…a company like Huron Consulting (NASDAQ:HURN), which uses data to help the education industry and health care industries improve their profitability in an environment where earnings growth is difficult to come by. The ability of a hospital or a school or educational institution to turn to an organization like Huron to help them figure out how they can accomplish more with less or how they can improve their profitability. We really think in this type of environment, organizations like Huron Consulting should be winners, as they really have a value add to provide.”

Consolidation within the sector should prove to be an ongoing theme, however Mr. Polley cautions against getting too ambitious about predicting the outcome from potential partnerships:  “…you’ve seen more and more deals get scuttled because of antitrust considerations. For instance, the Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA)/Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) deal — the original deal was just scuttled, and now Walgreens is basically going to buy a bunch of Rite Aid stores. ”

For more of this in depth interview with Malcolm E. Polley, read the rest here.

Related News

Interview Highlights: Malcolm Polley of Stewart Capital Advisors on Investing Strategies
October 04, 2016

Robert A. Kincade, President and Owner of Stonebridge Capital Advisors Picks Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) as a Dividend Play
July 11, 2017

Novo Nordisk A/S (ADR) (NVO) Plays to Underlying Health Care Trends as the World Leader in Diabetic Care
October 01, 2013

Vet Care: An Attractive Refuge From Health Care
June 14, 2010

Infrastructure, Timber and Agriculture: Hedge Against Inflation and Play Emerging Market Growth
March 11, 2011

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Lumos Networks Corp. (NASDAQ:LMOS)
Interview with the Corporate VP of Business Development, Strategy and Investor Relations: DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)
Interview with the CEO and Director: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Better Returns and Lower Risk in the Midcap Space
China’s Economy Shifting from Investment Focus to Consumer Spending
Allocating to Developing Markets for Diversification and Higher Expected Returns
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Analyzing the Secular Drivers Within Communications Infrastructure and Telecom
Satellite Companies Benefiting from Growth in Data Traffic
Increased Focus on Content as Consumers Shift to Digital Consumption
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This