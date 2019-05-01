The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Low Code No Code Sector is the Where the Hot Stocks Are According to World’s Top IT Analyst

May 1, 2019

Bhavan Suri, Partner, Co-Group Head of the technology, media and communications sector, joined William Blair & Company, L.L.C. in 2007 and specializes in the IT services and enterprise software industries. Previously, he worked in venture capital and early-stage technology commercialization.

Before joining the financial services industry, he co-founded and managed a Boston-based enterprise software company. Before that, Mr. Suri was a Director at Answerthink, an IT services firm that specialized in systems integration and enterprise software implementation.

Mr. Suri won an award in the Financial Times/StarMine “World’s Top Analysts” listing as the number one stock picker in IT services in 2010. He received a B.S. in physics from Brown University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

In this 4,126 word interview, Mr. Suri details his top stock picks, exclusively for the Wall Street Transcript.  Two of his favorites are Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN):

“…The low-code/no-code space, it’s the idea that a line of businessperson, an individual who is not a technologist, can actually use something that looks and feels like Excel to automate processes.

The software generates code underneath behind the scenes, but the user is unaware of the complexity of the code and can simply automate a process or workflow, which had historically been done manually.

We think a lot of that automation will continue; it’s still very early days for the low-code/no-code market. And that’s what Smartsheet does, for example.

Appian allows you to build very complex applications much, much faster. And when you think about digital transformation and all that’s happening at large organizations today, which is all about adding more technology and automation and workflow optimization, and you also realize we have a dearth of really, really good software developers.

So technologies that allow us to leverage really good software developers or leverage business folks to build software technology should be a very strong secular tailwind over the next five to 10 years.”

Read the entire 4,126 word interview to get the complete list of 2019 stock picks from this award winning equity analyst.

Related News

Top Pick in Specialty Retail is Truly a Hot Topic According to Adrienne Tennant of Friedman, Billings, Ramsey & Co., Inc.
March 31, 2009

William Blair & Company Biotech Analyst Picks Stocks in a Volatile Sector
March 22, 2019

Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) and News Corp. (NWS) Are DB Analyst’s Top Entertainment Media Picks
November 09, 2012

Comcast (CMCSA), SBA Communications (SBAC) and Charter Communications (CHTR) are J.P. Morgan Analyst’s Top Entertainment S
November 28, 2012

NASH Treatments are Just One of the Top Developments for Investors from this RayJay Biotech Analyst
March 18, 2019

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR)
Interview with the EVP and CFO: CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)
Interview with the President and CEO: GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Finding Opportunities in Small-Cap Growth as Experts in Change
Bringing Expertise, Longevity and Advocacy to ESG Investing
Providing Diversification and an Opportunity to Exceed Market Returns
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Digital Transformation Is a Strong Secular Trend in 2019
Frictionless Consumer Experiences a Major Opportunity in the Payments Space
Expecting Cryptocurrency to Go Mainstream as the Eighth Asset Class
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 