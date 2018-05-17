Leading Indicators are Up for the United States: When Will the Good Times End?

The newest Investing Strategies Report has been published at the Wall Street Transcript and includes interviews with highly regarded money managers including Randall M. Heck, Michael Cook, and Diane E. Jaffee of the TCW Group.

This Investing Strategies Report is supported by the new release from the Conference Board.

The Conference Board produces a monthly “economics indicators” for the U.S. as well as a number of other highly developed economies around the world and was the Winner of the Consensus Economics 2016 Forecast Accuracy Award (U.S.) Recently, the Conference Board has released it’s newest stats:

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI)for theU.S. increased 0.4 percent in April to 109.4 (2016 = 100), following a 0.4 percent increase in March, and a 0.7 percent increase in February.

“April’s increase and continued uptrend in the U.S. LEI suggest solid growth should continue in the second half of 2018. However, the LEI’s six-month growth rate has recently moderated somewhat, suggesting growth is unlikely to strongly accelerate,” said Ataman Ozyildirim, Director of Business Cycles and Growth Research at The Conference Board. “In April, stock prices and housing permits were the only negative contributors, whereas the labor market components, which made negative contributions in March, improved.

This new Investing Strategies Report, and the new economic indicators, provides investors with the both the macro ecnomic viewpoint as well as the specific stock upside needed to increase their portfolio value significantly in 2018. Read all the interviews in the Wall Street Transcript.