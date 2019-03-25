KRAS Inhibitor Development by Mirati (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Create Buying Opportunity for Investors

Soumit Roy, Ph.D., is Vice President, Healthcare Analyst of Jones Trading Institutional Services LLC. Dr. Roy is responsible for research coverage on biotechnology companies within the healthcare sector for Jones Trading. Prior to joining Jones Trading in 2018, Dr. Roy was a senior research associate at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, covering small- and mid-cap biotechnology companies with innovative technologies, notably T-cell therapy, targeted medicines, gene editing and next-generation immuno-oncology.

He was a postdoctoral fellow at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, in the Clinical Immunology Department, and his research was focused on understanding and discovering novel agents to improve vaccines. He earned his Ph.D. from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, where he helped to develop a novel drug candidate that targets the powerhouse of cancer cells to stop cancerous growth.

In his 2,849 word interview exclusively in the Wall Street Transcript, Dr. Roy details his take on some upcoming results from clinical trials of oncology treatments:

“Deciphera’s Phase III top line reads out at ASCO, Mirati’s competitor Amgen will likely present clinical data on its KRAS inhibitor at ASCO and Mirati clinical data likely at ESMO, or European Society for Medical Oncology.

Scientists have been trying for the last two to three decades to come up with a targeted KRAS inhibitor, and it finally looks like Mirati and Amgen have cracked the code. Any positive updates from Amgen will likely be read as positive for Mirati.”

The outlook for advanced oncology treatments is positive:

“What has happened in the last three, four or five years is a whole flood of cancer patient genome has gotten profiled, based on different lines of therapy and therapeutic agents. Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has done a great job in looking at these genetic profiles.”

Get the complete list of biotech upstarts that are testing their cancer treatments right now with outcomes by year end by reading the entire 2,849 word interview exclusively in the Wall Street Transcript.